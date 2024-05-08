Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tesla (TSLA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA):

5/2/2024 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $145.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $136.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $138.00 to $120.00. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $294.00 to $293.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $182.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $147.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Tesla had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/24/2024 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/24/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $176.00 to $162.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $234.00 to $222.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2024 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2024 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $189.00.

4/17/2024 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $196.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $185.00 to $165.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $190.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $143.00 to $138.00. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $193.00 to $176.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $189.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2024 – Tesla had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/1/2024 – Tesla had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $315.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $298.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $224.00 to $196.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $150.00 to $120.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2024 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $270.00.

3/25/2024 – Tesla had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

3/18/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $220.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $225.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.

3/13/2024 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.44. 52,944,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,498,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $556.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 302,803 shares of company stock worth $56,124,840. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tesla by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 728,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $182,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,943 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 776,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $193,935,000 after buying an additional 81,729 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

