Wedbush Boosts RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target to $4.50

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $3.00 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

REAL stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.92. 2,143,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,262. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $415.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.94. RealReal has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.35.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. Equities analysts predict that RealReal will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RealReal

In related news, Director James R. Miller sold 21,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $82,344.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,523.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Karen Katz bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,382.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Miller sold 21,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $82,344.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,523.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $13,681,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RealReal by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the third quarter worth $1,043,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RealReal

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

