Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s previous close.

TWKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.82.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

TWKS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 462,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,779. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a market cap of $987.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.97. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $252.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.34 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

