EthereumFair (ETF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.48 Million

EthereumFair (ETF) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. EthereumFair has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $248,655.61 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. One EthereumFair coin can currently be bought for $0.0446 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About EthereumFair

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 coins. The official website for EthereumFair is dischain.xyz. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “DisChain (DIS) is a cryptocurrency . DisChain has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DisChain is 0.04957965 USD and is up 26.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $198,414.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dischain.xyz.”

