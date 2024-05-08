BitShares Trading Down 0.4% This Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $9.11 million and $120,088.68 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001037 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000876 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000658 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,357,382 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

