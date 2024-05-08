Ark (ARK) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $147.19 million and $6.23 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001512 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001037 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003147 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,677,966 coins and its circulating supply is 180,679,646 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

