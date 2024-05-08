Everscale (EVER) Price Reaches $0.0460 on Top Exchanges

Everscale (EVER) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Everscale has traded 44.3% higher against the dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Everscale has a total market cap of $90.39 million and $409,496.74 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Everscale

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,111,049,960 coins and its circulating supply is 1,965,957,205 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

