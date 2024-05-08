Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 1,381 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,074,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,956. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.10. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $57.30.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.