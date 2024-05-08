Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Ranger Energy Services has a payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services Trading Up 2.2 %

RNGR traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. 26,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,644. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.66. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $14.64.

Insider Activity

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,969,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,246,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $2,395,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,754,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 25,000 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,969,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,246,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,000 shares of company stock worth $4,212,500. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ranger Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.