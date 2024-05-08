Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.
Heidrick & Struggles International has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HSII traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.86. The stock had a trading volume of 79,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,713. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $623.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSII. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
