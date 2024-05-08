Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.86. The stock had a trading volume of 79,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,713. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $623.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $253.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSII. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Report on Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.