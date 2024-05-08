INmune Bio (INMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative return on equity of 64.11% and a negative net margin of 19,360.00%.

INmune Bio Price Performance

Shares of INMB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.09. 4,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,617. The company has a market cap of $201.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. INmune Bio has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

