Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.400-5.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

Dorman Products Price Performance

NASDAQ DORM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,182. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $98.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day moving average is $83.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.49. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DORM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Dorman Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dorman Products

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.