ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 69.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.82. 12,427,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,324,499. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,385 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,570,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,963,000 after purchasing an additional 586,623 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,859,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909,420 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 110.7% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,765,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,619,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.