Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of INTU stock traded down $10.16 on Wednesday, hitting $630.99. The stock had a trading volume of 211,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,155. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $671.01. The firm has a market cap of $176.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $636.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $608.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $650.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.