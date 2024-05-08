Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 3,518 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.24. The company had a trading volume of 289,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,526. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.