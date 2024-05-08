Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.73. 43,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,392. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.54 and a 200-day moving average of $236.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.