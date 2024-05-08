UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.30.

UL Solutions Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at UL Solutions

Shares of UL Solutions stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $36.92.

In other news, CAO Karen K. Pepping acquired 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $99,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Linda S. Chapin purchased 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen K. Pepping purchased 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,571 shares in the company, valued at $99,988. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

