Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Given New $250.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ FY2025 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $262.00.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $266.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.41. Quanta Services has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $271.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 7.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $1,099,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 123,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,176,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 35.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

