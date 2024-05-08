BNB Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $86.05 billion and $1.55 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $583.06 or 0.00941356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,587,171 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,587,202.0130825. The last known price of BNB is 585.02615957 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2154 active market(s) with $1,558,889,061.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

