Ethereum Classic Trading Up 12.3% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $27.67 or 0.00044677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and approximately $234.88 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,946,186 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

