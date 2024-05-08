Fractyl Health (GUTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Fractyl Health to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($8.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Fractyl Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GUTS opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Fractyl Health has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.30.

GUTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fractyl Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Fractyl Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fractyl Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

