Fractyl Health (GUTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Fractyl Health to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.
Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($8.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Fractyl Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Fractyl Health Price Performance
NASDAQ GUTS opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Fractyl Health has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.30.
About Fractyl Health
Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.
