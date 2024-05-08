DURECT (DRRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.
DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. DURECT had a negative net margin of 323.16% and a negative return on equity of 316.78%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. On average, analysts expect DURECT to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DURECT Stock Performance
Shares of DRRX stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.94. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $7.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DURECT
About DURECT
DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DURECT
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- How to Read an Earnings Report | Step by Step Guide with Tips
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Datadog: In the Doghouse or Pullback to the Buyzone?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Celsius Stock’s Post-Earnings Morning Dip, Better than Coffee
Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.