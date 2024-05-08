DURECT (DRRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. DURECT had a negative net margin of 323.16% and a negative return on equity of 316.78%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. On average, analysts expect DURECT to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DURECT Stock Performance

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.94. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $7.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

