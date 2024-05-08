Delcath Systems (DCTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Delcath Systems to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter.
Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 2,308.86% and a negative return on equity of 563.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts expect Delcath Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Delcath Systems Trading Up 0.4 %
Delcath Systems stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Delcath Systems
Insider Buying and Selling at Delcath Systems
In other news, Director Gil Aharon bought 26,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,001.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,069,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,321.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Delcath Systems Company Profile
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Delcath Systems
- About the Markup Calculator
- How to Read an Earnings Report | Step by Step Guide with Tips
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Datadog: In the Doghouse or Pullback to the Buyzone?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Celsius Stock’s Post-Earnings Morning Dip, Better than Coffee
Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.