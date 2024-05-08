Delcath Systems (DCTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Delcath Systems to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 2,308.86% and a negative return on equity of 563.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts expect Delcath Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Delcath Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Delcath Systems stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DCTH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delcath Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delcath Systems

In other news, Director Gil Aharon bought 26,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,001.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,069,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,321.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

See Also

