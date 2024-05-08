Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $40.07, but opened at $41.90. Sensata Technologies shares last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 562,093 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ST shares. Bank of America lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -436.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 243.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 94.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,414,000 after purchasing an additional 700,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

