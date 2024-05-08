OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.81. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.24.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,868,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,779,542.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 3,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,000 in the last three months. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPK. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OPKO Health

About OPKO Health

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.