Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.38 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Ameresco updated its FY24 guidance to $1.30-1.50 EPS.

Ameresco Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

