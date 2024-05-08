Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.740-1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1 billion-$9.1 billion.

NTDOY opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. Nintendo has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nintendo had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. On average, analysts expect that Nintendo will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

