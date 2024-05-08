Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $20.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

