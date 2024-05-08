Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 134,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

