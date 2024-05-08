Summit Trail Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 51.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,921 shares of company stock worth $1,500,133. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.68. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.