Summit Trail Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 336,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,219,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.4 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $198.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.43 and a 12 month high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.