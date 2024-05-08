Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 18.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,346,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,278,000 after acquiring an additional 62,913 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Dollar General by 98.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,106,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,141 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dollar General by 44.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,572,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,881 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,426,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,904,000 after purchasing an additional 627,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.08.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.4 %

DG stock opened at $137.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.93 and a 200-day moving average of $137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $221.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

