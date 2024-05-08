TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,364,000 after purchasing an additional 34,517 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,069,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,757,000 after buying an additional 422,717 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TriMas by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,638,000 after buying an additional 167,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.71. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. TriMas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Amato acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,168 shares in the company, valued at $6,759,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TriMas news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,880.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,759,288.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $325,550. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

