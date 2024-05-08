Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.62.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $101.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $102.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average is $94.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

