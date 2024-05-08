Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $121.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.46 and a 200 day moving average of $129.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

