Summit Trail Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in FirstCash by 86.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 39.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 16.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 20,025 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $2,381,172.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,885,607 shares in the company, valued at $699,857,528.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 283,996 shares of company stock valued at $33,488,004. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstCash Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.05 and a 52-week high of $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.82 and a 200 day moving average of $115.37.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $836.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCFS. TD Cowen raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

