Summit Trail Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 340,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 52,977 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,382,846 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,753,000 after purchasing an additional 162,567 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 60,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 263.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 53,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 38,433 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $32.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -14.29%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

