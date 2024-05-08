Spire Wealth Management Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,356,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 52,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $78.54 and a 12-month high of $103.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.40 and a 200-day moving average of $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

