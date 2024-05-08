Spire Wealth Management Sells 509 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock opened at $261.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.93.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.