Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 115.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,330 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Lam Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 28,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

