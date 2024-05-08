iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,271,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,189,000 after purchasing an additional 54,676 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,713,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the period.

BATS:ITA opened at $133.44 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

