Spire Wealth Management Has $1.05 Million Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

