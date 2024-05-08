Spire Wealth Management Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,493 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 17,975 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 5,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $242.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $190.71 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

