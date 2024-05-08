Spire Wealth Management Buys 2,410 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3,568.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 376.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PXF stock opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $50.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average is $46.92.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

