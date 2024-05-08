Spire Wealth Management Acquires 910 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 738,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 430,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 29.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,386 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCC stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $21.04.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

