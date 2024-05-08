Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 205,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,989,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Mondelez International by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,474,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,866,000 after buying an additional 334,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.10. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

