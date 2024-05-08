Spire Wealth Management Buys 66 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Booking by 1.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Trading Up 0.2 %

BKNG opened at $3,605.41 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,456.93 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00. The company has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,528.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,418.38.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.60 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,424 shares of company stock worth $18,673,145. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price target (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,844.48.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

