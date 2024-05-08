Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,229 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.27% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBCG. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

