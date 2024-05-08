Spire Wealth Management Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 652,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,217,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $183.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.75. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

