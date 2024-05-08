Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,074 shares in the last quarter. Emory University bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,120,000. Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,733,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,686,000 after buying an additional 271,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 802,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after buying an additional 268,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,394,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.82.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

